The Government dismissed the Deputy Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Yevhen Kuzkin from the post of deputy head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Details

Yevhen Kuzkin has served as Deputy Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Recovery and Development since January 27, 2023. In mid-January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers established the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Prior to that, Yevhen Kuzkin served as the Head of the State Road Agency of Ukraine.

Recall

On March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the dismissal of Inna Solodka from the post of state secretary of the Health Ministry during its meeting, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

The former editor-in-chief of a sanctioned pro-Russian TV channel was appointed head of the communications department of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, prompting the resignation of employees who opposed the appointment.