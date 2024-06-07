The Cabinet of ministers allowed to book up to 100% of energy and defense workers

Enterprises of the military-industrial complex and power engineering will be able to book up to 100% of employees. The Cabinet of ministers made corresponding changes to Resolution No. 76, the press service of the Ministry of Economy said .

The government has improved booking conditions for enterprises working for defense needs, as well as energy companies. Manufacturers of weapons, drones, and our power engineers, who are currently restoring the power grid, will be able to book 100% of their employees Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Fomenko said.

Fomenko stressed that in this way, enterprises that produce weapons and work for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to better plan their work and work effectively to strengthen their defense capability, and power engineers will be able to provide people with heat and electricity.

In addition, we increase the booking time for employees of critical enterprises from 6 months to a year, and allow them to book those liable for military service regardless of age, military rank, or Vos, even if it is in short supply. We also introduce electronic booking the deputy minister noted.

