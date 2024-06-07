The Cabinet of ministers allowed to book up to 100% of energy and defense workers

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 42495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135432 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232125 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169424 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162513 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147160 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216141 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202858 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43822 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 47435 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 40642 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104894 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100423 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216141 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229046 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104894 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157075 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155912 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159753 views
The Cabinet of ministers allowed to book up to 100% of energy and defense workers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21959 views

The Cabinet of ministers allowed enterprises of the military-industrial complex and energy to reduce up to 100% of their employees to ensure efficient production of weapons and restore the power grid complex to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability and provide people with heat and electricity.

Enterprises of the military-industrial complex and power engineering will be able to book up to 100% of employees. The Cabinet of ministers made corresponding changes to Resolution No. 76, the press service of the Ministry of Economy said .

Details

The government has improved booking conditions for enterprises working for defense needs, as well as energy companies. Manufacturers of weapons, drones, and our power engineers, who are currently restoring the power grid, will be able to book 100% of their employees

Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Fomenko said.

Fomenko stressed that in this way, enterprises that produce weapons and work for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to better plan their work and work effectively to strengthen their defense capability, and power engineers will be able to provide people with heat and electricity.

In addition, we increase the booking time for employees of critical enterprises from 6 months to a year, and allow them to book those liable for military service regardless of age, military rank, or Vos, even if it is in short supply. We also introduce electronic booking

the deputy minister noted.

90% of rescuers and police officers are booked from mobilization - Klimenko07.06.24, 20:19 • 21109 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
polandPoland

