The Cabinet of Ministers allowed pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies, but on condition that pharmacists have undergone special training and pharmacies are equipped with medical offices. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

It is possible to carry out preventive vaccinations in pharmacies by pharmaceutical workers (pharmacists, clinical pharmacists) who have undergone special annual training on vaccination and are familiar with the rules of organization and technique of vaccination, - Melnychuk said.

Details

It is noted that pharmacists must also have the skills to provide first aid, and pharmacies must have licenses to carry out economic activities in medical practice and a medical office.

Recall

