In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42815 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168257 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99248 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206414 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240503 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159909 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372644 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 29019 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies if they undergo special training and pharmacies are equipped with medical offices.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed pharmacists to provide preventive vaccinations in pharmacies, but on condition that pharmacists have undergone special training and pharmacies are equipped with medical offices. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

It is possible to carry out preventive vaccinations in pharmacies by pharmaceutical workers (pharmacists, clinical pharmacists) who have undergone special annual training on vaccination and are familiar with the rules of organization and technique of vaccination,

- Melnychuk said.

Details

It is noted that pharmacists must also have the skills to provide first aid, and pharmacies must have licenses to carry out economic activities in medical practice and a medical office.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the use of state budget funds for free dental prosthetics for veterans and combatants. The project involves healthcare institutions that have signed an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Health
Verkhovna Rada
Telegram
