Ukrainian government allocates additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocates an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones. The allocated funds will be used to supply 300,000 drones to the Security and Defense Forces. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Today, the government is allocating an additional UAH 15.5 billion for the purchase of drones. This is an additional resource to the UAH 43.3 billion we have already allocated for drones this year. The funds will go to the State Special Communications Administration, which is in charge of procurement - Shmyhal said on Telegram.

He noted that 300,000 drones will be delivered to the Security and Defense Forces for the funds allocated today.

Addendum

In March, the government also allocated an additional UAH billion for the purchase of drones.

