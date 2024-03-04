The Cabinet expects GDP growth of 5% this year - Prime Minister Shmyhal

Last year, Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by 5.6%. In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers expects 5% GDP growth. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Our task today is to optimize our economy so that the state budget grows and GDP grows. We had 5.6% GDP growth last year and expect 5% growth this year. Given the loss of 30% of the territory, economy, and GDP, these are relatively small figures, but they are growth figures - Shmyhal said.

He noted that GDP growth helps finance the army and social payments. The Prime Minister also added that the state budget received more taxes last year than expected.

Recall

Over the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. For this year, we need at least $37 billion in aid from our partners.

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March - Prime Minister Shmyhal