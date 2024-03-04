The Cabinet expects GDP growth of 5% this year - Prime Minister Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 78050 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54122 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 237119 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208212 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182496 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225234 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250254 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371858 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26281 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 78061 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237129 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190224 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208218 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15010 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23600 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57459 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Cabinet expects GDP growth of 5% this year - Prime Minister Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20026 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal emphasized that the government expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 5% in 2024, despite the loss of 30% of its territory and a significant economic downturn due to the war.

The Cabinet expects GDP growth of 5% this year - Prime Minister Shmyhal

Last year, Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by 5.6%. In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers expects 5% GDP growth. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, UNN reports.

Our task today is to optimize our economy so that the state budget grows and GDP grows. We had 5.6% GDP growth last year and expect 5% growth this year. Given the loss of 30% of the territory, economy, and GDP, these are relatively small figures, but they are growth figures

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that GDP growth helps finance the army and social payments. The Prime Minister also added that the state budget received more taxes last year than expected.

Recall

Over the two years of full-scale war, Ukraine has attracted more than $75 billion in foreign aid. For this year, we need at least $37 billion in aid from our partners.

Ukraine expects to receive €4.5 billion from the EU and $900 million from the IMF in March - Prime Minister Shmyhal04.03.24, 14:43 • 17853 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14