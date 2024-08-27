“The bullshit of a gray mare”. Users criticize Getmantsev for posting about Durov's detention

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 62690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
"The bullshit of a gray mare". Users criticize Getmantsev for posting about Durov's detention

“The bullshit of a gray mare”. Users criticize Getmantsev for posting about Durov's detention

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11824 views

Hetmantsev, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's tax committee, said that platforms that facilitate crimes are accomplices. Users criticized his position, calling it “bullshit.

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, commented on the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov and said that banks or financial companies should be prosecuted as accomplices in the crime for allowing p2p payments for drugs or illegal vodka, and carriers for sending illegal cigarettes. However, he was criticized by Ukrainians for this position, UNN writes .

The arrest of Russian citizen Durov and the charges brought against him suggest a seemingly obvious but not fully realized truth. Anyone who actively facilitates a crime is an accomplice, even if they do not directly commit it. If a bank or financial institution enables P2P payments for drugs or illegal vodka, it is an accomplice to the crime. If a carrier sends illegal cigarettes, it is an accomplice to illegal trade. If a platform allows you to post links to child pornography content, it is an accomplice. If a person gives a passport to register an illegal individual entrepreneur, he or she is an accomplice in tax evasion. All components of the infrastructure used by criminals who do not take measures to stop crimes, although they can and do understand the criminal nature of the act, are accomplices,

According to him, in criminal law, this criminal role is called an accomplice and, although it entails less severe liability than the organizer, it is qualified under the same article of the Criminal Code.

However, the readers of Hetmantsev's Telegram channel criticized this position of the Head of the Rada's Tax Committee. In particular, users suggested that, according to Hetmantsev's logic, after the criminal wearing Adidas sneakers escaped from law enforcement, the manufacturer should be held liable for quality running shoes.

Image

Another suggestion was that if the robbers were fleeing in a car, the car manufacturer and those who laid the road surface should be prosecuted for complicity. Users emphasized that Hetmantsev was "talking out of his ass".

Image

In addition, users reminded Hetmantsev that there is a subjective part of the crime. "The person knew or should have known about the consequences. Therefore, after the official report of law enforcement agencies about the crime and its consequences, further avoidance of preventing the possibility of similar crimes is the subjective side of the crime," wrote one of the users, Serhiy Kovalenko.

Image

The users also asked if the head of the tax committee forces businesses to go "into the shadows" with his decisions, is he an accomplice or organizer of such a movement?

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained on August 24 at the Paris airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking. Subsequently, a Paris court extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov to 96 hours. French law enforcement officials charged Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, with 12 crimes on Telegram.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

