The body of a 15-year-old boy who disappeared two days ago on the Dniester was found in Bukovyna

In the Chernivtsi region, after three days of searching, divers found the body of a dead teenager who was swept away by the current while swimming in the Dniester River. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The search for the 15-year-old boy lasted three days. He was last seen on the river with his friends on June 12 in the village of Rukhotyn, Klishkovets territorial community, Dniester district.

On that day, the rescuers received information that 3 young men were drowning: one of them was pulled to shore by eyewitnesses, while the other boys disappeared underwater.

In the evening of the same day, rescuers found the body of one of the victims.

Today, the search teams continued to examine the river bottom and the surrounding area. More than 80 rescuers, 13 units of equipment and 9 watercraft were engaged at the scene from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service, the SES summarized.

Police officers and local residents were searching along with the rescuers. At around 3 p.m., divers found the teenager's body in the river, about 12 kilometers from where he was last seen.

