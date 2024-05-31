ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36155 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172787 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164345 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Popular news
March 1, 10:44 AM • 74374 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109905 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 33405 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 46821 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 81731 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243542 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221966 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208318 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234252 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221269 views
06:49 PM • 36155 views
05:32 PM • 24073 views
04:47 PM • 29619 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 109905 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112436 views
The average losses of the Russian Federation in May amounted to more than 1.2 thousand soldiers, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18296 views

Russia's losses since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 are likely to reach 500,000 killed and wounded, with losses averaging more than 1,200 a day in May, the highest since the invasion began.

The total number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 is now likely to reach 500 thousand, and the average loss of Russians in May was more than 1,200 people, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war. This is probably due to the Russian offensive and limited training of personnel. This is stated in the summary of the British Ministry of Defense on the basis of intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

"The total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 is now likely to reach 500 thousand. in 2024, Russian losses continued to remain at a high level, and in May, the average loss of Russian personnel was more than 1,200 people per day – the highest figure since the beginning of the war," the report says.

British intelligence indicates that such high losses are most likely due to the Russian offensive, which is being conducted on a broad front. It is also indicated that a possible reason for the high losses is that most Russian forces are undergoing only limited training, and they are not able to conduct complex offensive operations.

"As a result, Russia is using small but expensive wave attacks to weaken Ukraine's defenses. Russia continues to recruit additional forces to support this approach. However, the need to constantly replenish personnel on the front line will almost certainly limit Russia's ability to create units of greater potential," the intelligence service adds.

Recall

Yesterday, May 30 , the British representative during a speech at the Organization for security and co-operation statedthat the losses of the Russian Federation reach more than 465 thousand Russian military personnel in Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Every day, the Russian Federation loses more than 1 thousand soldiers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

