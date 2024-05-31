The average losses of the Russian Federation in May amounted to more than 1.2 thousand soldiers, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

The total number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 is now likely to reach 500 thousand, and the average loss of Russians in May was more than 1,200 people, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war. This is probably due to the Russian offensive and limited training of personnel. This is stated in the summary of the British Ministry of Defense on the basis of intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

"The total number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the war in February 2022 is now likely to reach 500 thousand. in 2024, Russian losses continued to remain at a high level, and in May, the average loss of Russian personnel was more than 1,200 people per day – the highest figure since the beginning of the war," the report says.

British intelligence indicates that such high losses are most likely due to the Russian offensive, which is being conducted on a broad front. It is also indicated that a possible reason for the high losses is that most Russian forces are undergoing only limited training, and they are not able to conduct complex offensive operations.

"As a result, Russia is using small but expensive wave attacks to weaken Ukraine's defenses. Russia continues to recruit additional forces to support this approach. However, the need to constantly replenish personnel on the front line will almost certainly limit Russia's ability to create units of greater potential," the intelligence service adds.

Recall

Yesterday, May 30 , the British representative during a speech at the Organization for security and co-operation statedthat the losses of the Russian Federation reach more than 465 thousand Russian military personnel in Ukraine since the beginning of a full-scale invasion. Every day, the Russian Federation loses more than 1 thousand soldiers.