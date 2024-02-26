The Armed Forces of Ukraine updated recommendations for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42778 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168087 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99164 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343844 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280518 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206374 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240474 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253758 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159905 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372644 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93195 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168087 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 343844 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280518 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 794 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29463 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45574 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35992 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102728 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Armed Forces of Ukraine updated recommendations for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68169 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated guidelines for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine updated recommendations for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas

The Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has prepared updated recommendations for journalists on the organization of work at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the recommendations contain answers and clarifications to the following questions:

  • the procedure for obtaining a preskart of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and how to submit documents correctly;
  • rules of work at the facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces;
  • which is forbidden to disclose;
  • rules for taking photos and videos in wartime, tips for personal safety;
  • examples of typical requests for professional activities.

It is noted that the answers to these questions and much other useful information can be found in the recommendations for journalists on the organization of work at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law at link.

The Recommendations also include contacts for representatives of the public relations services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military administrations.

The recommendations are developed in accordance with the requirements of the current Ukrainian and international legislation and taking into account the experience gained during the repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation

"We have walked all the paths of war": Syrskyi thanks military journalists for their courage and sacrifice2/16/24, 2:32 PM • 18496 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87