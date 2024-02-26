The Armed Forces of Ukraine updated recommendations for journalists on working at military facilities and in combat areas

The Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has prepared updated recommendations for journalists on the organization of work at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the recommendations contain answers and clarifications to the following questions:

the procedure for obtaining a preskart of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and how to submit documents correctly;

rules of work at the facilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

which is forbidden to disclose;

rules for taking photos and videos in wartime, tips for personal safety;

examples of typical requests for professional activities.

It is noted that the answers to these questions and much other useful information can be found in the recommendations for journalists on the organization of work at military facilities and in combat areas under martial law at link.

The Recommendations also include contacts for representatives of the public relations services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military administrations.

The recommendations are developed in accordance with the requirements of the current Ukrainian and international legislation and taking into account the experience gained during the repulsion of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation

