"We have walked all the paths of war": Syrskyi thanks military journalists for their courage and sacrifice

On the Day of Military Journalists, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked them for their courage and sacrifice and called to remember all the fallen Ukrainian military commanders, UNN reports.

Today, on February 16, we honor Ukrainian military journalists, press officers and military commanders. It was on February 16, 2015, while performing a combat mission, a correspondent of the Briz TV and Radio Company of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Labutkin, was killed near the city of Debaltseve.. - wrote Syrskyi on social media.

He noted that during the ten years of the Russian-Ukrainian war, he had personally seen how important the work of military journalists, press officers, and military commanders was.

Syrsky noted that the enemy is waging a hybrid war against Ukraine. "In addition to daily assaults on the positions of our troops, missile and air attacks, the Russian invaders are bombarding us with information. They are insidiously attacking us with their fakes, trying to sow panic and despondency in the Ukrainian people every day, every minute, to undermine our invincible spirit to fight and win," the Commander-in-Chief said.

He noted that Ukrainian military commanders have been to all the "hot spots" of the world together with Ukrainian peacekeepers, since 2014 "have walked all the paths of war" in Ukraine, under fire every day, side by side with our soldiers, to report true and fresh news about the current struggle of the Ukrainian people for their freedom and independence.

"I sincerely thank you today for your courage and sacrifice! Today I urge you to remember all our friends, brothers and sisters, the fallen Ukrainian military journalists...", - summarized Syrskyi.

