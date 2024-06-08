The area of responsibility of the patrol police in the Vinnytsia region will increase

Yesterday, the work of a new patrol police battalion designed to serve the Khmelnitsky District of the Vinnytsia region began. Now the entire area is patrolled by this unit. this was reported to the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

The newly created battalion consists of 141 police officers, including 23 participants in military operations. They will ensure public safety and order, especially in communities far from the center of the district, expanding the availability of police services not only in urban but also in rural areas. The battalion will promptly respond to citizens ' appeals and provide the necessary assistance to all those who need it.

I would like to congratulate you all on an outstanding day for the region — the creation of a patrol police battalion that will serve the entire district Deputy Head of the National Police Alexander Fatsevich addressed the patrol officers.

At the launch ceremony of the new patrol police battalion, Yevgeny Zhukov, head of the patrol police department, stressed the importance of joining forces to protect citizens.

Joshua Temblador, head of law enforcement at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, also issued a congratulatory message: "This is a significant step forward, because the police in Ukraine play a key role, both on the front line and across the country. I want to show my support and assure you that the United States and the US Embassy will stand by you until victory.

recall

The police exposed a woman from the Rivne region who used fake receipts to get free shoes in an online store in Odessa.

Bila Tserkva: patrol policemen save 17-year-old boy from suicide