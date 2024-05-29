ukenru
Bila Tserkva: patrol policemen save 17-year-old boy from suicide

Bila Tserkva: patrol policemen save 17-year-old boy from suicide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28942 views

The Patrol Police of Kyiv Region saved a 17-year-old boy from a suicide attempt in Bila Tserkva by establishing contact with him, calming him down, and taking him to a safe place for medical care.

In the Kyiv region, patrol policemen saved a guy from suicide. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On May 27, the Patrol Police of Ukraine received a call about a 17-year-old boy in Bila Tserkva who was going to commit suicide.

The police quickly arrived at the scene, established contact with the boy and began to calm him down. After that, the patrol policemen were able to divert the young man from a dangerous step.

A few minutes later, the police grabbed the boy by the arms and took him to a safe place. Juvenile prevention workers and doctors were called to the scene, who provided the necessary assistance and hospitalized the young man.

In Volyn, a man tried to commit suicide by jumping from the top of a boiler room pipe23.04.24, 13:19 • 17135 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
kyivKyiv

