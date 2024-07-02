$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66932 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75189 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175885 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221642 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136698 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149115 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197652 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
The apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council should deal with the issue of imposing sanctions on Ipatov, a Russian close to Putin, whose company works at Olympex - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38179 views

The apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council should deal with the issue of imposing sanctions against the Russian Ipatov, close to Putin, whose company works at Olympex, says the MP.

The apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council should deal with the issue of imposing sanctions on Ipatov, a Russian close to Putin, whose company works at Olympex - MP

The apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine should deal with the issue of imposing sanctions against the Russian Mikhail Ipatov, who is close to Vladimir Putin and whose company continues to operate at the Olympex grain terminal. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykhaylo Tsymbaliuk in an exclusive commentary UNN.

Earlier UNN reported that Omega Terminal S.A. Ipatov serves as the main cover for its head - citizen of rf Ipatov, allowing him to work quietly in Ukraine. According to public data, the Swiss company Ipatov is the founder of the Ukrainian company of the same name "Omega Terminal-Ukraine". Notably, this Russian company works with Attollo Granum, through which Odessa businessmen Groza and Naumenko attempted to maintain control over the Olympex grain terminal. "Attollo Granum" also appears in several criminal proceedings for tax evasion, and is also likely to be actively cooperating with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin. Ipatov also runs another Swiss company of Groza and Naumenko, GNT Europe SA. This company is not just part of Groza and Naumenko's GNT Group agroholding, it owns stakes in a number of companies in Ukraine that continue to operate even after the large-scale invasion of Russia. Moreover, some are even suspected of "gray" grain exports.

"Of course, if there is such information (that the company Ipatov continues to work in Ukraine - ed), then here should react SNBO, whose apparatus has access to all databases of law enforcement agencies and other available, and monitor such information, and unambiguously impose sanctions," - said Tsymbaliuk.

The MP recalled that it is the SNBO that has the authority to decide on the imposition of sanctions. "People with experience work there, and they have to monitor such things. Sometimes it happens at the suggestion of law enforcement agencies, other special services, and sometimes it is the work of the apparatus," Tsymbaliuk clarified.

At the same time, according to him, it has been a long time since there was public information about when the National Security and Defense Council will meet and consider imposing sanctions. "I think that they are working up not only this name (Ipatov - ed.), but also many others that can somehow work on the territory of Ukraine, which after 2 years of large-scale war is generally unacceptable. I think that in the near future we will see the results on such names," Tsymbaliuk said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40