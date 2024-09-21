The air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again: close the windows and drink water

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again: close the windows and drink water

The air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again: close the windows and drink water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21108 views

An increase in the concentration of suspended particles in the air has been recorded in Kyiv. The cause of the air deterioration is believed to be fires in the ecosystem of the Kyiv region, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures.

A temporary deterioration in the air condition is observed in Kyiv - an increase in the concentration of suspended particles is recorded, UNN reports with reference to the KCSA.

"As of 20:00, there is a temporary deterioration in the air quality in Kyiv. An increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded," the statement said.

The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region, KCSA added.

It is recommended to improve the air situation:

- close the windows;

- limit the time spent outside;

- drink plenty of water;

- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

