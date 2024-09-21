The air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated again: close the windows and drink water

A temporary deterioration in the air condition is observed in Kyiv - an increase in the concentration of suspended particles is recorded, UNN reports with reference to the KCSA.

"As of 20:00, there is a temporary deterioration in the air quality in Kyiv. An increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust) is recorded," the statement said.

The probable cause of the temporary deterioration in air quality is fires in the ecosystem of Kyiv region, KCSA added.

It is recommended to improve the air situation:

- close the windows;

- limit the time spent outside;

- drink plenty of water;

- If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

Peat bogs burning: the Ministry of Environment named a new cause of air pollution in Kyiv