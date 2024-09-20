Peat bogs burning: the Ministry of Environment named a new cause of air pollution in Kyiv

The reason for the deterioration in air quality in Kyiv is the burning of peatlands and other ecosystems and autumn temperature drops, the Ministry of Environment said on Friday, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 a.m., the air in Kyiv and its environs is significantly overfilled with fine particles (dust, soot, smoke). The reason is the burning of peat bogs, the main emission of which is fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), which are components of smoke - , the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Facebook.

Therefore, in order to reduce the possible negative impact on health from air pollution, the agency recommends:

limit the time spent outside;

refrain from physical activity outdoors;

close windows and doors tightly;

refuse to ventilate the apartment if possible and use air conditioning and air purification systems;

carry out wet cleaning in residential premises;

increase fluid intake to 2-3 liters per day;

If you have a respiratory disease, make sure you always have the necessary medications with you;

If you feel unwell, consult a doctor.

The Ministry of Environment pointed out that people with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.

The agency reminded that every year in the fall, due to temperature differences between day and night, temperature inversions occur, which cause the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface air layer. Warm air and humidity lead to fog, and harmful substances from various emission sources hardly dissipate. This affects air quality and pollution indicators.

The state of the air and radiation background can be monitored in real time on the Ministry of Ecology's web resource "Eco-threat".

Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection statedthat the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in the Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky, and Fenevytsky forestries of Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.

However, after that, the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" statedthat all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region were eliminated. The smog in the capital arose for other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.