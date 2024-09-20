Peat bogs burning: the Ministry of Environment named a new cause of air pollution in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113442 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183929 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148253 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140922 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112241 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180280 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104909 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM

February 28, 08:14 PM • 52717 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM

February 28, 08:20 PM • 41933 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute
February 28, 08:35 PM

February 28, 08:35 PM • 70240 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 43136 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 39041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196060 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146358 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150273 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141397 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158019 views
Peat bogs burning: the Ministry of Environment named a new cause of air pollution in Kyiv

Peat bogs burning: the Ministry of Environment named a new cause of air pollution in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14288 views

In Kyiv, an excess of fine particles was recorded due to the burning of peat bogs. The Ministry of Environment provided recommendations to reduce the negative impact of pollution on health.

The reason for the deterioration in air quality in Kyiv is the burning of peatlands and other ecosystems and autumn temperature drops, the Ministry of Environment said on Friday, UNN reports.

As of 10:00 a.m., the air in Kyiv and its environs is significantly overfilled with fine particles (dust, soot, smoke). The reason is the burning of peat bogs, the main emission of which is fine particles (PM2.5 and PM10), which are components of smoke

- , the Ministry of Environment said in a statement on Facebook.

Therefore, in order to reduce the possible negative impact on health from air pollution, the agency recommends:

  • limit the time spent outside;
  • refrain from physical activity outdoors;
  • close windows and doors tightly;
  • refuse to ventilate the apartment if possible and use air conditioning and air purification systems;
  • carry out wet cleaning in residential premises;
  • increase fluid intake to 2-3 liters per day;
  • If you have a respiratory disease, make sure you always have the necessary medications with you;
  • If you feel unwell, consult a doctor.

The Ministry of Environment pointed out that people with diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems should pay special attention to these tips.

Air pollution in Kyiv and other regions: doctor's recommendations for health safety20.09.24, 10:38 • 129533 views

The agency reminded that every year in the fall, due to temperature differences between day and night, temperature inversions occur, which cause the accumulation of harmful substances in the surface air layer. Warm air and humidity lead to fog, and harmful substances from various emission sources hardly dissipate. This affects air quality and pollution indicators.

The state of the air and radiation background can be monitored in real time on the Ministry of Ecology's web resource "Eco-threat"

Earlier, the Ministry of Environmental Protection statedthat the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in the Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky, and Fenevytsky forestries of Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.

However, after that, the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" statedthat all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region were eliminated. The smog in the capital arose for other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivHealth
kyivKyiv

