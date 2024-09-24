The air force did not detect any violation of airspace: radar jamming was probably used

belarus probably used radar interference, but the airspace was not violated. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.

No violation of Ukrainian airspace from the territory of belarus has been established. Radar jamming was probably used - the statement said.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force reported an air target on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions that crossed the state border from belarus and was heading south. Public media suggestedthat a Belarusian Yak-130 training fighter jet had flown into Ukraine from Gomel region.

