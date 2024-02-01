The actions of people who prevented believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from entering their church could have been led by a deputy of the regional council from Groysman - the head of the OCU community

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101544 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128236 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129528 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275223 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177791 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244010 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101259 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83193 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 79817 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92231 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32513 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254683 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240596 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 728 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128238 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103567 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103721 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120030 views
The actions of people who prevented believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from entering their church could have been led by a deputy of the regional council from Groysman - the head of the OCU community

The actions of people who prevented believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from entering their church could have been led by a deputy of the regional council from Groysman - the head of the OCU community

 • 230451 views

A deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's party could have initiated actions to prevent believers of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine from entering his church in Ladyzhyn.

The actions of the few supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate who prevented OCU believers from entering the Holy Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn could have been led by Vinnytsia regional deputy from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, Ihor Khmil. This option is not ruled out by the head of the newly created OCU community, Mykhailo Bondarenko, who in an exclusive commentary to UNN told how the community is now transforming the former center of the "Russian world" into a real Ukrainian church.  

According to him, the community's transition to the OCU and the fierce opposition to it exposed many pro-Russian "canned goods" in Ladyzhyn. Now they have allegedly curtailed their activities.

At the same time, Bondarenko does not rule out that Ihor Khmil, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, could be behind these people.

"We had a few moments where we couldn't understand what was going on. And now we think maybe it came from him. We are checking this information to see if it could be that he was putting a little spoke in our wheels. We are looking into it," Bondarenko said.

He added that the church is now returning to normal life.

"We have already restored the doors and are partially repairing them. So far, the services are conducted by visiting priests of the OCU.

People come to services. There are those who would like to come, but they are afraid that the few supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate will react aggressively. That's how their church has set itself up. But we will change this situation," said the head of the OCU community.

The newly created OCU community plans to restore the Holy Kazan Church, which was built in 1908 and is one of the largest and oldest in the area.

In general, Mykhailo Bondarenko dreams that the church will not only be a gathering place for believers, but will also become a powerful cultural, educational, and volunteer center.

"We have all these plans. Even if we look back at the history of our country from the time of Petro Mohyla, he was also connected with the clergy. He also opened schools, universities, and all this was done in the old days at churches. We want to do the same. We will definitely open a Sunday school for children and youth.

As for volunteering, we have a priest of the OCU, Mykhailo Nemych. He helps us, helps volunteers: he sends trench candles, money for night cameras, cars, etc. That is why we are going to set up a volunteer center here, where believers will come and help our military," said Bondarenko.

Context

In November last year, the community of the St. Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn held a meeting at which they decided to transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. All the necessary legal documents were drawn up.

On December 28, people tried to enter their church, but the priest of the Moscow Patriarchate, Yevgeny Vorobyov, and his few supporters met the OCU parishioners with pepper gas and sticks.

When people were able to get into their church on January 9, they found Russian flags, icons depicting the Russian imperial family, religious books with propaganda for the "Russian world," pro-Russian calendars, photo portraits of Russian Orthodox Church hierarchs, and a collection of DVDs with propaganda films about Russia.

Russian propagandists tried to use the story in Ladyzhyn for their own purposes. Local residents are convinced that Yevgeny Vorobyov's son,  Dmitry Vorobyov, who is studying to become a military chaplain in Russia, helped them in this. 

Ihor Khmil, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy , who has supported the Moscow Patriarchate for many years and has not changed his position even now, is behaving rather ambiguously.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics

