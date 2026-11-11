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"It Would Be Great": Kushner on a Possible Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Jared Kushner said that Russia wants more progress before a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Kushner and Witkoff will travel to Moscow and then meet with Zelenskyy.

"It Would Be Great": Kushner on a Possible Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Putin

Jared Kushner commented on the possibility of a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. He noted that the Russian side would like to see more progress before such a meeting. The Trump special envoy stated this after the conclusion of the trilateral Ukraine-U.S.-Russian talks in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports.

Details

I think it would be great if they did it at any time. I think it would be good. Again, to be transparent—the Russians say they would like to see more progress before that happens. I think that, obviously, there is neither much trust nor sympathy between the leaders. So, if we can find a way to arrange …And I will also say this: such agreements take time. And these are not easy agreements

- Jared Kushner noted.

Kushner also said that the next day he and Steve Witkoff planned to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin. Instead, after the visit to Moscow, Kushner and Witkoff would go to Dublin, where they would meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tomorrow, Steve and I will travel to Moscow to meet with Putin, discuss what was covered today, and try to make further progress on some of the issues we discussed. We see certain opportunities and prospects for moving forward. After that, we will travel to Dublin, where we will meet with President Zelenskyy to brief him on the results of the discussions and take a closer look at some of the ideas we worked out today. One of the objectives of the trip to Moscow, apart from trying to finalize the humanitarian measures, the release of prisoners, and other humanitarian issues on which we are working together, will be to try to determine whether we can bring the Europeans into this format in order to turn it into a multilateral one

- the official stated.

Kushner also reported an agreement on a prisoner exchange.

As for the other issues, we need to hold more discussions, but I believe this was a good first step. One of the positive outcomes was that we agreed on the largest humanitarian release of people—the exchange of prisoners. We will agree on the final number tomorrow

- Kushner added.

We remind you

During the talks between Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the United States in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed security guarantees, monitoring the ceasefire, and territorial issues. U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner stated that significant progress had been made in the negotiations.

Alla Kiosak

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