"Thank you for your work": Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi notes destruction of three enemy aircraft by Ukrainian Air Force

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi thanked the Air Force for destroying two Su-34 and one Su-35, UNN reports.

This morning in the eastern sector, during enemy attacks with guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed three Russian aircraft at once: 2 Su-34 and one Su-35. Thank you for your work - wrote Syrsky.

Addendum

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three enemy aircraft were destroyed in the eastern sector this morning - two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter.