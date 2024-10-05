Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations reopened
Kyiv • UNN
Teremky and Hippodrome metro stations in Kyiv have reopened for passengers. Train traffic has resumed as usual, and the damaged rolling stock has been sent for inspection and repair.
Teremky and Hippodrome subway stations have opened for passengers, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.
According to KCSA, train traffic has resumed as usual.
"The rolling stock has been removed from the line and will be sent for inspection and repair to the electric depot," the statement said.
