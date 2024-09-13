Terabytes of important data destroyed: DIU hackers attack federal digital signature center

Recently , cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with activists of the BO Team group carried out another successful operation in Russia - the Russian federal identity center “Osnovanie” came under attack.This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

The intelligence explained that the main activity of this company is the issuance of electronic digital signatures. The company is accredited by the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation and is considered one of the most secure and reliable in Russia.

Among the center's clients are banking, military and other public and private institutions involved in the genocidal war against Ukraine, including Russian Helicopters, Alfa-Bank, Transneft Telecom, Transmashholding, Serebro Magadan and many others.

Ukrainian hackers attacked the main provider of Russian banks - Ministry of Digital Transformation

As a result of the September 11 attack, terabytes of important data on the company's servers were destroyed, and a database of one and a half million electronic digital signatures of entities that used the services of the Russian federal center was obtained.

The Ukrainian hackers intend to put the data for sale and transfer the proceeds to the needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine - the DIU summarized.

Recall

Ukraine's IT army and hackers from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine blocked the work of six major Internet providers in Moscow and St. Petersburg for several days. Among the attacked are Smile, Rostelecom, CityLink, Helicon, Nevalink, and Lifeline.