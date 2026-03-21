Tens of thousands of people rallied in Prague against the Babiš government's policies

$43.9650.50
ukenru
12:15 PM • 12263 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 24974 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 33626 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 53034 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 75824 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 43076 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 40510 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 33694 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 49071 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
March 20, 12:29 PM • 20770 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ATESH partisans discovered a network of Russian ammunition depots in DonbasPhotoMarch 21, 07:41 AM • 5020 views
Iran attacked US base on Diego Garcia island with ballistic missilesMarch 21, 08:08 AM • 6984 views
Number of injured in Zaporizhzhia increased after Russian drone attack on March 21March 21, 08:22 AM • 6444 views
Magnetic storms intensify - increased geomagnetic activity is recordedPhotoMarch 21, 09:12 AM • 10813 views
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 17172 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 17320 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 20548 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 75824 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 49071 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 47306 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has died01:45 PM • 4624 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 17673 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 18045 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 22122 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 20257 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Heating

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Prague against the Babiš government's policies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Thousands of people gathered in Prague for a rally against oligarchization and the policies of Andrej Babiš. Organizers claimed at least 250,000 people participated.

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Prague against the Babiš government's policies

On Saturday, March 21, thousands of people gathered in the center of the Czech capital for a rally against the policies of Andrej Babiš's government. This was reported by České Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

The protest action, dubbed "We will not let our future be stolen," is taking place in Prague's Letná district. It was organized by the association "A Million Moments for Democracy."

According to the organizers, the event aims to draw attention to the danger of the erosion of democracy and the oligarchization of society, to which Andrej Babiš's government is leading the Czech Republic.

"A Million Moments for Democracy" organized a similar rally in the summer of 2019 to protest against the then Babiš government. At that time, according to the organizers, about a quarter of a million people gathered for the action.

At least 250,000 people gathered for the action.

Babiš said in an Instagram video in the morning that today would be a "big day of lies." "Because this pathological liar (Petr) Fiala (ODS) and his lying government have introduced this culture of lies here," he said. At the same time, he did not specify that his statement was a reaction to the protest in Letná.

Andrej Babiš's government retained power after a vote of no confidence in the Czech parliament05.02.26, 02:26 • 4789 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Petr Fiala
Czech Republic