Tens of thousands of people rallied in Prague against the Babiš government's policies

On Saturday, March 21, thousands of people gathered in the center of the Czech capital for a rally against the policies of Andrej Babiš's government. This was reported by České Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

The protest action, dubbed "We will not let our future be stolen," is taking place in Prague's Letná district. It was organized by the association "A Million Moments for Democracy."

According to the organizers, the event aims to draw attention to the danger of the erosion of democracy and the oligarchization of society, to which Andrej Babiš's government is leading the Czech Republic.

"A Million Moments for Democracy" organized a similar rally in the summer of 2019 to protest against the then Babiš government. At that time, according to the organizers, about a quarter of a million people gathered for the action.

At least 250,000 people gathered for the action.

Babiš said in an Instagram video in the morning that today would be a "big day of lies." "Because this pathological liar (Petr) Fiala (ODS) and his lying government have introduced this culture of lies here," he said. At the same time, he did not specify that his statement was a reaction to the protest in Letná.

Andrej Babiš's government retained power after a vote of no confidence in the Czech parliament