Temporary hydroelectric power station project developed on the site of Kakhovskaya HPP - Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrhydroenergo has developed a project for a temporary hydroelectric complex on the site of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station destroyed by the Russian Federation. This was announced by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Sirota on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

After the explosion, the Stavka and the government decided that it would be necessary to make design decisions as soon as possible to restore not the station, but at least a temporary fence and connect the right and left banks and stop the operation of the reservoir. They are already ready to implement temporary hydraulic structures from the upper and lower levels of the reservoir so that they can drain the place where the station was blown up, conduct an expert examination, dismantle it, and then start construction - said The Orphan.

According to him, two years were allocated for all these events, and then 5.5-6 years in order to rebuild the new station.

Therefore, the first stage has been completed and we are waiting for de-occupation, as soon as the de-occupation takes place, we will be ready to start these works - noted Orphan.

Addition

In January 2024, then deputy prime minister for restoration-Minister of development of communities, territories and infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov, commenting on the discussion around the need to restore the Kakhovskaya HPP, stated that in a certain form, the dam is definitely needed.

In September, Deputy Chairman of the state environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine Dmytro Zaruba stated that there is an expert debate on the need to restore the Kakhovsky Reservoir to the volume in which it was previously.

Earlier, Doctor of Geographical Sciences Igor Pilipenko reported that the main reasons for the restoration of the Kakhovskaya HPPare the need to provide energy, nuclear safety and communication between settlements.

In July 2023, the government approved a pilot project for the restoration of the Kakhovsky reservoir and hydroelectric power station.