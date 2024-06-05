Temporary hydroelectric power station project developed on the site of Kakhovskaya HPP - Ukrhydroenergo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35571 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100169 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143490 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148179 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243474 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172766 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164324 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148149 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221921 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74027 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109846 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33043 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46480 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81287 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221921 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234221 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35571 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23941 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29498 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109846 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112422 views
Actual
Temporary hydroelectric power station project developed on the site of Kakhovskaya HPP - Ukrhydroenergo

Temporary hydroelectric power station project developed on the site of Kakhovskaya HPP - Ukrhydroenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14508 views

Ukrhydroenergo has developed a project for a temporary hydroelectric complex on the site of the destroyed Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which provides for draining the reservoir, dismantling the damaged station and, ultimately, restoring the new station within about 7.5-8 years.

Ukrhydroenergo has developed a project for a temporary hydroelectric complex on the site of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station destroyed by the Russian Federation. This was announced by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Sirota on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports .

After the explosion, the Stavka and the government decided that it would be necessary to make design decisions as soon as possible to restore not the station, but at least a temporary fence and connect the right and left banks and stop the operation of the reservoir. They are already ready to implement temporary hydraulic structures from the upper and lower levels of the reservoir so that they can drain the place where the station was blown up, conduct an expert examination, dismantle it, and then start construction

 - said The Orphan.

According to him, two years were allocated for all these events, and then 5.5-6 years in order to rebuild the new station.

Therefore, the first stage has been completed and we are waiting for de-occupation, as soon as the de-occupation takes place, we will be ready to start these works

- noted Orphan.

Addition

In January 2024, then deputy prime minister for restoration-Minister of development of communities, territories and infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov, commenting on the discussion around the need to restore the Kakhovskaya HPP, stated that in a certain form, the dam is definitely needed.

In September, Deputy Chairman of the state environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine Dmytro Zaruba  stated that there is an expert debate on the need to restore the Kakhovsky Reservoir to the volume in which it was previously. 

Earlier, Doctor of Geographical Sciences Igor Pilipenko reported that the main reasons for the restoration of the Kakhovskaya HPPare the need to provide energy, nuclear safety and communication between settlements.

In July 2023, the government approved a pilot project for the restoration of the Kakhovsky reservoir and hydroelectric power station.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising