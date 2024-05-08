TCC representatives detained a Khust football player: the Armed Forces reacted

Football club Khust from Zakarpattia reported that their player Mykola Syrash, who turned 25, was detained by the staff of the territorial recruitment center right at the city train station. In turn, the operational command "West", commenting on the situation, said that if the athlete does not have legal grounds and a properly executed reservation, he may be subject to mobilization, reports UNN with reference to the statement of the OK "West" in Telegram.

Details

The day before, the football club Khust from Zakarpattia statedthat their player Mykola Syrash was detained at the city station by officers of the territorial recruitment center. The FC stated that the player was 25 years old at the time of his detention.

The club accused the Khust TCC of disrupting the Ukrainian football championship, because "teams refuse to travel to Khust because of the actions of the Khust TCC."

The FC also noted that several clubs in Ukraine have been recognized as critical facilities, and their players have received reservations from the mobilization.

In turn, the Operational Command "West", commenting on the club's statement regarding the detention of Syrach by TCC employees, indicated that the process of booking and obtaining a deferral from mobilization is strictly regulated.

"If an athlete does not have legal grounds and a properly executed reservation, he may be subject to mobilization," the Zakhid military organization said.

The operational command also emphasized that "while hundreds of outstanding athletes in the ranks of the Defense Forces are heroically fighting the aggressor, sometimes at the cost of their own lives, to put it mildly, it is strange that a football club is trying to make its players privileged compared to other citizens of Ukraine and to put the interests of the football club over the defense of the country."

