Increased liability for mobilization evasion: Parliament to consider draft law in second reading soon

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider in the second reading the government's draft law on liability for evading mobilization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada and the card of the draft law No. 10379.

Details

The draft law provides for increased liability for evading mobilization. In particular, violation of the rules of military registration by conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists will result in a fine of UAH 3,400 to 5,100. For a repeated violation within a year, the fine will be from UAH 5100 to 8500.

However, for such a violation committed during the special period, fines will be set at the level of UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It will also provide for punishment for violations of the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization. It is proposed to fine from UAH 5100 to 8500 for such a violation, and from UAH 8500 to 11.9 thousand for a repeated violation.

During the special period, such fines will range from UAH 17 thousand to UAH 25.5 thousand.

It is noted that fines will be imposed within a year from the date of the offense, but no later than three months after the offense is discovered.

Recall

At the end of December, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law to increase liability for violations of military registration and defense legislation, as well as mobilization training and mobilization.

In April, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a draft law on liability for evading mobilization. Then the government version was approved, which had many harsh provisions that were changed by the committee for the second reading.