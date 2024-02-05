Tarnavskyi: Enemy mine drone destroyed in Tavria sector

In the Tavria sector, the Defense Forces destroyed and neutralized 143 Russian occupiers' UAVs. This was reported by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

Recently, a unit of one of the Tauride Defense Force brigades destroyed an atypical Russian target - a ground wheeled drone, or a mine drone. The drone was detected by aerial reconnaissance and blew up as a result of a fire attack. The detonation of explosives from this drone was recorded on video, - the statement said.

Details

The enemy carried out 19 air strikes, 6 missile attacks, conducted 38 combat engagements and fired 788 artillery rounds in the Tavria operational area yesterday.

Our defenders are steadfastly holding the line and conducting active operations in the designated areas," Tarnavsky noted.

He also said that the enemy's total losses over the past day amounted to 385 people and 30 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 4 tanks, 3 armored personnel carriers, 3 artillery systems, 2 ATGMs, 1 LNG (AGS), 11 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 Russian ammunition depots.

143 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Defense Forces destroyed more than fifty occupants and an enemy drone control center.