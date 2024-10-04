Taiwan is recovering from the devastating Typhoon Kraton

Typhoon Kraton has caused significant damage to southern Taiwan, and recovery efforts are underway across most of the island. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, southern Taiwan is working to deal with the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Kraton, which hit the region, causing widespread flooding and strong winds.

The port city of Kaohsiung was the hardest hit, with flooded streets, damaged buildings and broken windows as a result of record wind gusts. Although the typhoon has weakened, the southern areas continue to struggle with the disaster, while the rest of the island is returning to normal.

