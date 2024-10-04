Taiwan is recovering from the devastating Typhoon Kraton
Kyiv • UNN
Southern Taiwan is dealing with the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Kraton, which caused widespread flooding and strong winds. The city of Kaohsiung was the hardest hit, with flooded streets and damaged buildings, while the rest of the island is returning to normal.
Details
On Friday, southern Taiwan is working to deal with the aftermath of powerful Typhoon Kraton, which hit the region, causing widespread flooding and strong winds.
The port city of Kaohsiung was the hardest hit, with flooded streets, damaged buildings and broken windows as a result of record wind gusts. Although the typhoon has weakened, the southern areas continue to struggle with the disaster, while the rest of the island is returning to normal.
