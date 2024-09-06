Syrskyi held a closed meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what tasks he set

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a regular meeting with the commanders of unmanned aerial vehicle units in a closed video conference format, where the results of joint work over the past month were summarized, UNN reports.

"I listened to the heads of structural subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the implementation of tasks related to the development and enhancement of combat capabilities of UAV units and subdivisions.

I also heard a report from the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the analysis of the results of the effectiveness of the use of unmanned systems in the areas of combat missions," Syrskyi said on Telegram.

The Chief of Staff added that he has identified specific tasks to develop the structure, increase the number and enhance the combat capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief rewarded the best specialists who distinguished themselves with high results in destroying enemy personnel, equipment and weapons with insignia.

"Unmanned systems are developing rapidly and dynamically in an intense war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces must be one step ahead of the enemy. We continue to work on this," he summarized.

