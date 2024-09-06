Syrskyi held a closed meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what tasks he set

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Syrskyi held a closed meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what tasks he set

Syrskyi held a closed meeting with commanders of unmanned systems units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what tasks he set

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78982 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with the commanders of unmanned combat systems units. They discussed the results of the month's work and identified tasks for the development of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a regular meeting with the commanders of unmanned aerial vehicle units in a closed video conference format, where the results of joint work over the past month were summarized, UNN reports.

"I listened to the heads of structural subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the implementation of tasks related to the development and enhancement of combat capabilities of UAV units and subdivisions.

I also heard a report from the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the analysis of the results of the effectiveness of the use of unmanned systems in the areas of combat missions," Syrskyi said on Telegram.

The Chief of Staff added that he has identified specific tasks to develop the structure, increase the number and enhance the combat capabilities of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief rewarded the best specialists who distinguished themselves with high results in destroying enemy personnel, equipment and weapons with insignia.

"Unmanned systems are developing rapidly and dynamically in an intense war. The Ukrainian Armed Forces must be one step ahead of the enemy. We continue to work on this," he summarized.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initiates inspection of the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces03.09.24, 23:00 • 32119 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

