Syrskyi announced the adaptation of air defense to changes in Russian tactics with "Shaheds"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the adaptation of countermeasures against Russian attack drones amid changes in the enemy's tactics of using "Shaheds" and corresponding organizational changes for the operation of "small air defense."

We are drawing conclusions from the latest massive attacks by enemy "Shaheds." The enemy is changing tactics – we are accordingly adapting our actions and developing new effective ways to counter attack UAVs. We are increasing the number of interceptor drone crews and enhancing the training of military personnel. - Syrskyi wrote on social media on Monday.

According to him, these and other issues were discussed during a working meeting on countering enemy drones.

"To strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities, towns, and critical infrastructure, we are also implementing organizational changes," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March, the Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems, according to him, "was reorganized into the Command of Direct Air Defense Forces." As Syrskyi explained, "the Command operates as part of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is responsible for the development and application of 'small air defense,' modernization of equipment, and training of personnel." "Currently, this structure is acquiring operational capabilities and is receiving designated forces and assets," he indicated.

In March, the number of combat sorties of interceptor drones and the number of destroyed targets increased by almost 55% compared to February. Since the beginning of spring, our interceptor UAVs have already destroyed over 2,300 enemy aerial targets. - Syrskyi noted.

According to him, drones of Ukrainian production demonstrate the highest effectiveness. "We are ready to share this experience with international partners as well," he added.

At the same time, we need to further increase the number of interceptor UAVs, including those with automatic targeting systems. The enemy does not stop attacks – on the contrary, they are increasing production, modernizing drones, and improving their use. - the Commander-in-Chief indicated.

According to his data, "since the beginning of March, our helicopters have destroyed 379 enemy attack drones." According to him, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalions are also effectively working on targets.

Syrskyi also heard a report on the implementation of the anti-drone protection project for key administrative centers in the regions.

"We pay special attention to the implementation of artificial intelligence and increasing the level of automation in the use of air defense systems – both for interceptor drones and for aviation and ground fire assets," he said.

"New difficult challenges lie ahead. We are holding the line and preparing to repel subsequent attacks. We are protecting what is most valuable – the independence of Ukraine and the lives of our citizens. Thank you to every soldier for their daily combat service. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

In Ukraine, the eBall system has been updated. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and "small air defense."