In Ukraine, the eBall system has been updated. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and "small air defense."

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 10761 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 28412 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 21251 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 36927 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 22903 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 26637 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 45539 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 48596 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 44109 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36758 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.5m/s
49%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two ships with humanitarian aid for Cuba disappeared near MexicoMarch 27, 07:49 AM • 4394 views
How Ukraine intercepts thousands of drones - EU partners shown "small" air defenseVideoMarch 27, 11:01 AM • 8534 views
New details emerged after searches at Poplavsky's. A large scheme involving state funds was exposed at the Kyiv University of Culture.Photo11:25 AM • 7832 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 17867 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 11635 views
Publications
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhoto04:52 PM • 568 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 28434 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 36940 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 76274 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 90847 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationships03:21 PM • 3254 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 11661 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 17891 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 29462 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 84217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Financial Times

In Ukraine, the eBall system has been updated. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and "small air defense."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

The Army of Drones system now awards points for the work of snipers and air defense. Units have already ordered equipment worth 20 billion hryvnias through Brave1 Market.

In Ukraine, the eBall system has been updated. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and "small air defense."

The Ministry of Defense is improving the Army of Drones system. Bonus — it expands the scoring system and adds new directions: sniping, mobile fire groups, and army aviation. More points will be awarded for new methods of using technologies against the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

We are improving the Army of Drones system. Bonus — we are expanding the scoring system and adding new directions: sniping, mobile fire groups, and army aviation. We are awarding significantly more points for new methods of using technologies against the enemy.  ePoints have already changed the approach to warfare. This is about clear motivation, fair reward, and rapid scaling of effective solutions. Units receive resources for results: more destroyed targets — more points awarded. This is a direct motivation that allows us to strengthen units with new technologies 

- said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, they started with recording drone strikes. Then they added reconnaissance and missions with NRK. They launched Brave1 Market, where drones, EW, and robotic systems can be obtained for ePoints. As of today, units have already placed orders worth over UAH 20 billion.

We are not stopping there. We are moving forward 

- added Fedorov.

Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market05.12.25, 14:30 • 3752 views

New directions for scoring

From now on, points will be awarded for verified results of sniper system operations.

The system also covers the air defense segment, including the work of mobile fire groups and army aviation.

Multiplier for innovation

A points multiplier has been introduced for new methods of using unmanned systems. We are accelerating the identification of effective tactics and their scaling in order to be several steps ahead of the enemy in each technological cycle.

We are building a system in which the effectiveness of units is directly converted into new technologies, faster deliveries, and enhanced combat capabilities 

- Fedorov summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies