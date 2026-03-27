In Ukraine, the eBall system has been updated. Military personnel will receive rewards for the work of snipers and "small air defense."

The Ministry of Defense is improving the Army of Drones system. Bonus — it expands the scoring system and adds new directions: sniping, mobile fire groups, and army aviation. More points will be awarded for new methods of using technologies against the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

We are improving the Army of Drones system. Bonus — we are expanding the scoring system and adding new directions: sniping, mobile fire groups, and army aviation. We are awarding significantly more points for new methods of using technologies against the enemy. ePoints have already changed the approach to warfare. This is about clear motivation, fair reward, and rapid scaling of effective solutions. Units receive resources for results: more destroyed targets — more points awarded. This is a direct motivation that allows us to strengthen units with new technologies - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, they started with recording drone strikes. Then they added reconnaissance and missions with NRK. They launched Brave1 Market, where drones, EW, and robotic systems can be obtained for ePoints. As of today, units have already placed orders worth over UAH 20 billion.

We are not stopping there. We are moving forward - added Fedorov.

Amazon for war: Defense Forces units purchased goods worth UAH 8.5 billion using e-Points on Brave1 Market

New directions for scoring

From now on, points will be awarded for verified results of sniper system operations.

The system also covers the air defense segment, including the work of mobile fire groups and army aviation.

Multiplier for innovation

A points multiplier has been introduced for new methods of using unmanned systems. We are accelerating the identification of effective tactics and their scaling in order to be several steps ahead of the enemy in each technological cycle.