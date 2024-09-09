Syrsky spoke about the impact of the operation in the Kursk region on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk sector. With the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces deprived the enemy of the ability to maneuver its units and the ability to redeploy its reinforcement units from other areas, said Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with CNN published on September 8, UNN reports.

Details

When asked what was the strategic goal of the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region, Sirsky replied:

"Firstly, the enemy, Russian troops, had previously intended to use the Kursk direction as a springboard for further actions against our troops. On May 10, they launched an offensive in the Kharkiv direction, and a few days later they planned to strike and attack in the Sumy direction, using the Kursk direction and the territory of the Kursk region as a springboard for further actions against our state, against our armed forces there. Having suffered losses in the Kharkiv direction, they literally got stuck in the offensive and actually went on the defensive in Vovchansk. They stopped in the area of Hlyboke, in the area of Liptsy. And there were not enough troops to go on the offensive in the Kharkiv direction. Then they gradually began to redeploy those units that were in the Kursk area to the Sumy direction to the Kharkiv direction. Thus, the offensive on the Sumy direction did not take place." [...

General Staff: 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, difficult situation in the Pokrovsk sector

However, he pointed out that the Russian army continued to consider this direction, this springboard for its further actions. Therefore, assessing their capabilities, the Ukrainian Armed Forces chose the weakest point in the enemy's defense - the Kursk region.

"This reduced the threat of an enemy offensive. We prevented them from acting. We have moved the fighting to the enemy's territory so that they could feel what we feel every day. And we have created our own security zone in the Kursk region," the commander-in-chief said.

In addition, Sirsky noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken a sufficient number of prisoners. "Ukraine has created an 'exchange fund' to release our servicemen who are in captivity.

We are doing our best not to lose Pokrovsk. We are strengthening the defense there. Over the past six days, the enemy has not advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk sector. So our strategy is working. Of course, the enemy has concentrated its best-trained units in the Pokrovsk sector. But we have deprived him of the ability to maneuver his units and the ability to redeploy his reinforcement units from other areas. So it actually turns out that although they have not withdrawn many troops from the Pokrovsk area, except for one marine brigade, they cannot maneuver their reserves as they used to. And this weakening is actually felt in other areas - Syrsky emphasized.

He noted that the number of artillery attacks and the intensity of offensive actions had decreased. The Pokrovsk direction remains the most problematic for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In other areas, the situation has stabilized, Syrsky added.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Armed Forces control 1300 square kilometers of territory in kursk region