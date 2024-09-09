Syrsky: results of F-16 crash investigation will be known shortly

A Defense Ministry commission is investigating the F-16 plane crash, the results of which will be known shortly, said Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky in an interview with CNN published on September 8, UNN reports.

Details

"Now a special commission of the Ministry of Defense is conducting an investigation to find out all the facts of the crash, the downing of this plane. But before that, I want to say that the pilot who died, he shot down two missiles and he just attacked, chasing the third cruise missile, using onboard weapons. I think the results of the investigation will be known to everyone shortly," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, in response to a question whether he could say what caused the F-16 crash.

When the interviewer said that "there was information that it could have been friendly fire," and "do you think it was friendly fire?", Syrsky replied: "You know, I can't comment on something where there is no result yet.

Recall

On August 29, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack, stating that the aircraft shot down several cruise missiles but crashed while approaching the next target.

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed in a crash on August 26.

The General Staff said that a special commission of the Defense Ministry had been appointed to investigate the causes of the accident.