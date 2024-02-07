ukenru
Switzerland asks China to join peace summit on war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21177 views

Switzerland has invited China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine, and China has responded that it has taken the invitation under advisement.

Switzerland said it had asked China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine. China "took note of the invitation," Bloomberg reports, UNN informs. 

Details 

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis reportedly said he asked China to participate in a summit on the war in Ukraine  during a meeting Wednesday with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 

Cassis said that Wang had "taken note of the invitation" and was expecting a response in a few days.

"China has a very strong relationship with Russia, but is still willing to do its part to end this war," Cassis said at a press briefing in Beijing.

Chinese representatives missed the 2023 meeting of national security advisors in Malta, when officials from more than 55 countries discussed the Ukraine Peace Formula. However, China sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia in August  for peace talks on Ukraine. 

Swiss Foreign Minister hopes China can "help" in Ukraine peace talks07.02.24, 12:00 • 32791 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
switzerlandSwitzerland
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

