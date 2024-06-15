ukenru
Swiss President: if we want to move the process towards peace, we will have to involve Russia at some point

Swiss President: if we want to move the process towards peace, we will have to involve Russia at some point

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28818 views

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Peace Summit in Switzerland, President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd said that at some point Russia will have to be involved to move the process toward peace.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, said that in order to move the process toward peace, Russia will have to be involved at some point. She said this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland, where the Peace Summit is taking place today, an UNN correspondent reports.

If we want to move the process toward peace, we will have to involve Russia at some point. This is clear to everyone. As the international community, we can contribute to preparing the space for direct negotiations between the warring parties. That is why we have gathered here

- Amherd said.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

