Swiss President discusses war in Ukraine with Pope and invites Vatican to Global Peace Summit

Swiss President Viola Amherd discussed the war in Ukraine with Pope Francis. The Holy See welcomed the invitation to participate in the Global Peace Summit. This was reported by Blick, according to UNN.

Details

During a meeting with Pope Francis, Swiss President Viola Amherd discussed the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in the world.

According to Ms. Amherd, the Holy See welcomed the invitation to participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in June in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

I had an interesting conversation with the Pope in a warm atmosphere. We talked, in particular, about the war in Ukraine and other problematic areas of the world. We invited the Holy See. The Vatican is very positive about the peace conference - informed Viola Amherd.

Ms. Viola Amherd stated that Switzerland (a neutral country) feels a responsibility to support Ukraine in its peace efforts in the context of organizing the Summit. According to the President, promoting peace is one of Switzerland's core competencies.

During the Summit, participants will discuss four key topics: humanitarian issues, nuclear security, freedom of navigation and food security.

Ms. Amherd expressed her hope that the conference would be successful and help find a common denominator among the participants.

In addition, she noted that it would also be a success to start the peace process in a concrete timeframe, which requires thinking not only about the present but also about the future.

