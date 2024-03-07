Swedish government to give green light to NATO membership today

The Swedish government on Thursday made a formal decision to join NATO, the government said in a statement, giving the green light to the country's foreign minister and prime minister to submit accession documents to US officials in Washington, UNN reports.

Details

"The government is holding an additional meeting in Stockholm this afternoon to decide on Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty," the Swedish government's website said.

Shortly afterward, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will hand over the documents on Sweden's accession to the US government.

Sweden will immediately become the 32nd member of NATO as soon as it deposits the official documentation.

Industry Minister Ebba Busch, Minister of Labor Markets and Integration Johan Pehrsson and Defense Minister Paul Johnson will hold a press conference on the occasion of today's government decision on Sweden's accession to NATO. The press conference was scheduled for 16:00 local time, but is slightly delayed, reports Dagens Nyheter.

Reportedly, the speech from Washington is expected at 6 p.m., and an hour after that, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will address the nation.

Previously

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed him that all NATO member states have adopted the accession protocol and invited Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty. Sweden will soon become NATO's 32nd member, Kristersson said.