Sweden is preparing a record package of weapons for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden will provide Ukraine with its largest-ever military aid package, worth $700 million, to be announced on Tuesday.
Sweden will provide Ukraine with the largest military aid package ever. This was reported on Monday, February 19, by the Swedish edition of Dagens Nyheter, UNN reports .
Details
The total cost of the package is said to be $700 million. It is about military equipment, but the nomenclature is not given.
The publication notes that the contents of the package are to be announced on Tuesday.
Ukraine and Sweden to unite against russian disinformation18.02.24, 06:33 • 118649 views