Sweden allocates a new aid package to Ukraine: what will 63 million euros go for
Kyiv • UNN
Sweden has announced that it will allocate 63 million euros to Ukraine as part of its previous military aid packages. 20 million will be used to support Ukraine's industrial base, and 43 million will be spent on multilateral initiatives.
On Monday, October 28, Sweden announced that it will provide 63 million euros of support to Ukraine as part of previous military aid packages. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Swedish government.
Details
The ministry said that the new support package will include 20 million euros to support Ukraine's industrial base as part of the Danish initiative to purchase weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.
The decision came after the government last week authorized the Swedish Defense Property Administration (FMV) to negotiate and conclude an agreement with Denmark on the free transfer of the corresponding amount of money to Ukraine for the purchase of defense equipment.
The remaining funds from the package - about 43 million euros - will be used to support a number of multilateral initiatives in support of Ukraine.
The funds will be used to support the :
- coalition that buys air-to-air missiles for Ukraine's F-16 program;
- coalition that trains Ukrainian marines;
- coalition on demining;
- IT coalitions.
In addition, as part of this support, Sweden will also contribute to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, which includes the purchase of military equipment.
Recall
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced the allocation of 500 million euros in aid to Ukraine. Of this amount, 350 million euros will be allocated for military needs.