Suspect in shooting near the White House shot himself - AP

The man suspected of the shooting near the White House on Thursday shot himself. This is reported by AP, citing information from law enforcement officials, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the suspect killed at least one person inside a fitness club, then went outside and opened fire again. According to an agency source, the suspect shot a person in the elevator of a parking facility.

The suspect later barricaded himself on the seventh floor of the building. Police cordoned off a significant part of the block and urged citizens to avoid the area. Ultimately, according to police, the suspect shot himself.

Recall

On Thursday, November 12, a shooting took place near the White House in Washington, injuring five people.

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