Suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor planned to kill other city officials - police

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101454 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128125 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170988 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275152 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177778 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243952 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101191 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82755 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79400 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91797 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 32086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254631 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240546 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 155 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128125 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103690 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120006 views
Suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor planned to kill other city officials - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41099 views

Police reported that the suspect in the murder of Nikopol's deputy mayor was planning similar crimes against other city officials.

The suspect in the murder of the deputy mayor of Nikopol planned similar crimes against other city officials. This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect, a 33-year-old local resident, was planning to commit similar crimes against other officials of the city. Nikopol

- the police wrote.

This information is currently being checked in the framework of criminal proceedings.

Recall

Police detained a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murdering the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Zhuravlev. The suspect was hiding in a rented apartment.

As you know,  on February 8, Vitaliy Zhuravlev's car was shot at. The body of the 59-year-old deputy mayor was found at the crime scene.

The suspect had been preparing for the crime for four months. On that day, armed and having established a route, he was waiting for the deputy mayor. When the victim's car drove closer, the suspect fired more than 20 shots from an automatic weapon and threw a grenade at the car, which led to the car catching fire and killing the official.

Murder of deputy mayor of Nikopol: city council officially confirms death of Vitaliy Zhuravlev08.02.24, 16:06 • 109409 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies

