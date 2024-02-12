Suspect in murder of Nikopol deputy mayor planned to kill other city officials - police

The suspect in the murder of the deputy mayor of Nikopol planned similar crimes against other city officials. This was reported by the police of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, UNN reports.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the suspect, a 33-year-old local resident, was planning to commit similar crimes against other officials of the city. Nikopol - the police wrote.

This information is currently being checked in the framework of criminal proceedings.

Recall

Police detained a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murdering the deputy mayor of Nikopol, Vitaliy Zhuravlev. The suspect was hiding in a rented apartment.

As you know, on February 8, Vitaliy Zhuravlev's car was shot at. The body of the 59-year-old deputy mayor was found at the crime scene.

The suspect had been preparing for the crime for four months. On that day, armed and having established a route, he was waiting for the deputy mayor. When the victim's car drove closer, the suspect fired more than 20 shots from an automatic weapon and threw a grenade at the car, which led to the car catching fire and killing the official.

