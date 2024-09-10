Suspect in beating of Armed Forces veteran in Cherkasy region is wanted

A man suspected of beating a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Cherkasy region has been put on the wanted list because he is hiding from law enforcement. This was stated in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers remind that under the procedural supervision of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy region, a local resident who beat a serviceman was served a notice of suspicion.

As UNN wrote , he is charged with extortion and hooliganism (part 4 of article 189, part 1 of article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As the suspect is hiding from the investigation authorities, he is put on the wanted list. Prosecutors have filed a motion with the court to detain the suspect and bring him to court to impose a measure of restraint in the form of detention - the OGPU said in a statement.

Recall

UNN reported that a conflict on the road in Cherkasy region resulted in a fight: proceedings were opened over the beating of an ex-soldier.

In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reacted to the beating of a former military officer in Smila: an investigation has been launched into possible police inaction.