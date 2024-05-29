ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

March 1, 10:44 AM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 11:22 AM
March 1, 11:59 AM
March 1, 12:32 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
06:49 PM
05:32 PM
04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
Supports the war and helps the Russian army: the head of the occupation regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars was suspected

Supports the war and helps the Russian army: the head of the occupation regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars was suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18847 views

The occupation head of the regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars in Crimea faces up to 12 years in prison for cooperating with Russia, denying its armed aggression against Ukraine and supporting the Russian army.

The prosecutor's office of the autonomous region reported suspicion to the occupation chairman of the public organization "regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars of the Republic of Crimea". He faces up to 12 years in prison. This is reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office of the arc and Sevastopol, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office of the autonomous region, the occupation chairman of the public organization "regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars of the Republic of Crimea"was informed of suspicion. He is charged with:

  • collaboration activities (Part 1 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
  • complicity with the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
  • justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is established that in April 2022, a citizen of Ukraine spoke in one of the propaganda media on the topic "Russia's presence on the world stage". In particular, he denied the extension of Ukraine's sovereignty on the peninsula and called on foreign leaders to recognize the occupied Crimea as part of the Russian Federation. In the future, the video is posted on YouTube hosting,

- the message says.

It is also noted that the "activist" in 2022 on Facebook published a video where he approved the political regime of the occupying country and talked about "the support of the Crimean Tatar people for the national leader of the Russian Federation and the "SVO"initiated by him.

The forensic linguistic examination confirmed that the suspect's statements contain justifications for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and support for the decisions and actions of its occupation administration.

In addition, in 2022-2023, in the social network, he published information about the collection and transfer of "aid" to individual units of the aggressor state participating in military operations on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the" 810th separate marine guards brigade " and a volunteer unit from St. Petersburg were given tactical clothing, material resources, computer equipment, etc.

For these actions, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

The prosecutor's Office of the autonomous region informed about the suspicion of an occupation judge who was involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
facebookFacebook

