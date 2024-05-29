Supports the war and helps the Russian army: the head of the occupation regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars was suspected

The prosecutor's office of the autonomous region reported suspicion to the occupation chairman of the public organization "regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars of the Republic of Crimea". He faces up to 12 years in prison. This is reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office of the arc and Sevastopol, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office of the autonomous region, the occupation chairman of the public organization "regional national and cultural autonomy of the Crimean Tatars of the Republic of Crimea"was informed of suspicion. He is charged with:

collaboration activities (Part 1 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

complicity with the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is established that in April 2022, a citizen of Ukraine spoke in one of the propaganda media on the topic "Russia's presence on the world stage". In particular, he denied the extension of Ukraine's sovereignty on the peninsula and called on foreign leaders to recognize the occupied Crimea as part of the Russian Federation. In the future, the video is posted on YouTube hosting, - the message says.

It is also noted that the "activist" in 2022 on Facebook published a video where he approved the political regime of the occupying country and talked about "the support of the Crimean Tatar people for the national leader of the Russian Federation and the "SVO"initiated by him.

The forensic linguistic examination confirmed that the suspect's statements contain justifications for the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and support for the decisions and actions of its occupation administration.

In addition, in 2022-2023, in the social network, he published information about the collection and transfer of "aid" to individual units of the aggressor state participating in military operations on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the" 810th separate marine guards brigade " and a volunteer unit from St. Petersburg were given tactical clothing, material resources, computer equipment, etc.

For these actions, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.

Recall

The prosecutor's Office of the autonomous region informed about the suspicion of an occupation judge who was involved in the deportation of Ukrainian citizens from Crimea. The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison.