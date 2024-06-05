Support for Ukraine and economic sustainability will be discussed at the G7 leaders ' summit

Support for Ukraine and economic sustainability will be discussed at the G7 summit in Italy. This is reported by the White House, reports UNN.

Details

American press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre announced that the G7 leaders ' summit in Italy will discuss a number of pressing global issues, in particular the unwavering support of Ukraine from the G7.

The leaders will make efforts to use russia's immobilized sovereign assets to help Ukraine, as well as actions aimed at continuing to impose costs on russia and those who support russia's military efforts - the statement says.

In addition, G7 leaders plan to take measures to maintain economic security and sustainability, including regulating excess capacity. The commitment to support developing countries to ensure investment in their future, as well as strengthening food security and health financing will be doubled.

