Support for Ukraine and economic sustainability will be discussed at the G7 leaders ' summit
The G7 summit in Italy will discuss continued support for Ukraine, the use of frozen assets of the russian federation to help Ukraine, further sanctions against the russian federation, measures to ensure economic sustainability and strengthen commitment to support developing countries.
American press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre announced that the G7 leaders ' summit in Italy will discuss a number of pressing global issues, in particular the unwavering support of Ukraine from the G7.
The leaders will make efforts to use russia's immobilized sovereign assets to help Ukraine, as well as actions aimed at continuing to impose costs on russia and those who support russia's military efforts
In addition, G7 leaders plan to take measures to maintain economic security and sustainability, including regulating excess capacity. The commitment to support developing countries to ensure investment in their future, as well as strengthening food security and health financing will be doubled.
