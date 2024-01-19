Supply of low-quality clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: court allows Roman Hrynkevych to be detained

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv allowed the detention of Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the criminal proceedings for the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to choose a measure of restraint, UNN reports.

"The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted the request of the Prosecutor General's Office to grant permission to detain a suspect in criminal proceedings regarding the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the court's ruling, the pre-trial investigation body was granted permission to detain the said person in order to bring him to participate in the consideration of the motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The suspect is one of the defendants in a criminal proceeding regarding the supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for almost UAH 1 billion.

As UNN has learned, this is Roman Hrynkevych, who has already been put on the wanted list.

Add

Within the framework of the proceedings, 5 people were served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with creating and participating in a criminal organization, as well as fraud committed under martial law on an especially large scale (Art. 255, parts 1 and 2, Art. 190, part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The other four members of the criminal organization are in custody.

Recall

On January 18, the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman Hrynkevych, was put on the wanted list . He is a suspect in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

On January 17, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported to UNNthat law enforcement officers were establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint.

On January 17, the SBI served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. In particular, it concerns Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

Ihor Hrynkevych has the status of a suspect in another case - an attempted bribe. On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. The $500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. He is currently in custody.