Sumy RMA on pollution of the Seim River: it is a targeted action of the enemy

Experts monitor the content and condition of water in the Seim River on a daily basis, and communities use special equipment to carry out cleaning activities near bridges and pontoon crossings. Discharges of this magnitude into the Sejm have not been recorded throughout history, so it can be concluded that this is a planned action of the enemy to destroy the river, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Details

According to the RMA, in September, experts recorded a new wave of pollution in the Sejm River, which caused the water to darken and a pungent sulfuric odor to appear near the reservoir

Specialists monitor the water content and condition on a daily basis, and use special equipment to carry out cleanup activities near bridges and pontoon crossings in the communities.

"Discharges of this magnitude into the Sejm have not been recorded throughout history. We can conclude that this is a planned action of the enemy to destroy the river. By taking such actions, Russia is also using environmental weapons. Today, everyone should be involved in the elimination of the consequences. I ask all communities to join this process: with equipment and people. We are already working on this issue at the ministry level, working with scientific institutions, so our common task is to save the river and prevent an even greater catastrophe," said Volodymyr Artyukh, head of the RMA.

Recall

The discharge of wastewater from a sugar factory in the city of Tiotkino, Russia, caused pollution of the Seim River with organic matter, leading to massive fish kills.