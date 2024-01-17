ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

"Such a possibility exists, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia." Yusov on the new wave of mobilization in Russia

"Such a possibility exists, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia." Yusov on the new wave of mobilization in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27077 views

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, claims that Russia may provoke a new wave of mobilization, possibly after the presidential election. He suggests that Russia is continuing its recruitment practices, which include the forced signing of contracts and the use of international mercenaries.

Currently, there is a possibility of mobilization in Russia, but not in February, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

As for the new wave of mobilization, it is possible, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia. Currently, sustainable mobilization activities continue on the territory of the Russian Federation, including recruitment, forced signing of contracts, and other involvement of both international mercenaries and prisoners. That is, all these practices continue in Russia

- Yusov said when asked about the possible mobilization of 200,000 troops in February.

Vice Chancellor Habeck: Pro-Russian AfD party aims to make Germany similar to Russia17.01.24, 15:58 • 22118 views

Recall

The National Resistance Center reported that the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is escalatingas Russians are forcing Ukrainians to register with fake "military commissariats" as part of the forced passportization process.

Belarusian Army was not and is not involved in the war against Ukraine - DIU17.01.24, 16:41 • 23872 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising