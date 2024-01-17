"Such a possibility exists, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia." Yusov on the new wave of mobilization in Russia

Currently, there is a possibility of mobilization in Russia, but not in February, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia. This was stated during a press conference by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

As for the new wave of mobilization, it is possible, but most likely after the so-called presidential elections in Russia. Currently, sustainable mobilization activities continue on the territory of the Russian Federation, including recruitment, forced signing of contracts, and other involvement of both international mercenaries and prisoners. That is, all these practices continue in Russia - Yusov said when asked about the possible mobilization of 200,000 troops in February.

Vice Chancellor Habeck: Pro-Russian AfD party aims to make Germany similar to Russia

Recall

The National Resistance Center reported that the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is escalatingas Russians are forcing Ukrainians to register with fake "military commissariats" as part of the forced passportization process.

Belarusian Army was not and is not involved in the war against Ukraine - DIU