German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck warns of a threat to the AfD party, which wants to turn Germany into a country with an autocratic state regime based on the Russian model. This is reported by WELT, UNN reports.

Details

After the revelation of the participation of representatives of the AfD party in a meeting of the right-wing, where the idea of mass deportation of people of immigrant origin from Germany was discussed. German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck noted that he sees the policy of the right-wing populist AfD party as similar to the system of the Russian Federation.

"They want to turn Germany into a country like Russia. They are systematically preparing for this," Habeck emphasized.

In addition, the politician called on state security services to closely monitor the activities of the AfD party and its representatives, as well as to collect evidence of violations of the law and bring them to justice.

"If it is proved beyond doubt that a party seeks to turn the country into a fascist state, such a party should be banned, no matter how strong it is. Otherwise, pro-democratic forces should inflict a political defeat on it," the Vice Chancellor added.

Add

The AfD party remains at the top of the polls, reflecting general dissatisfaction with the current government's policies.

Ambassador: Germany will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in 2024