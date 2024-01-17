Vice Chancellor Habeck: Pro-Russian AfD party aims to make Germany similar to Russia

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Vice Chancellor Habeck: Pro-Russian AfD party aims to make Germany similar to Russia

Vice Chancellor Habeck: Pro-Russian AfD party aims to make Germany similar to Russia

Kyiv

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck warns of the AfD party's intentions to turn Germany into an autocratic state similar to Russia and calls for monitoring the party for any violations of the law.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck warns of a threat to the AfD party, which wants to turn Germany into a country with an autocratic state regime based on the Russian model. This is reported by WELT, UNN reports.

Details

After the revelation of the participation of representatives of the AfD party in a meeting of the right-wing, where the idea of mass deportation of people of immigrant origin from Germany was discussed. German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck noted that he sees the policy of the right-wing populist AfD party as similar to the system of the Russian Federation.

"They want to turn Germany into a country like Russia. They are systematically preparing for this," Habeck emphasized.

In addition, the politician called on state security services to closely monitor the activities of the AfD party and its representatives, as well as to collect evidence of violations of the law and bring them to justice.

"If it is proved beyond doubt that a party seeks to turn the country into a fascist state, such a party should be banned, no matter how strong it is. Otherwise, pro-democratic forces should inflict a political defeat on it," the Vice Chancellor added.

Add

The AfD party remains at the top of the polls, reflecting general dissatisfaction with the current government's policies.

Ambassador: Germany will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in 202417.01.24, 14:01 • 58248 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

