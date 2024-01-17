Belarusian Army was not and is not involved in the war against Ukraine - DIU

The ground forces of Belarus were not and are not involved in the war on the territory of Ukraine, as the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wanted.

This was announced during a press conference by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Putin's blue dream is to involve the Belarusian army in ground operations on the side of the Russian occupiers against Ukraine. However, during the entire period of the full-scale invasion, despite direct and indirect persuasion and pressure, Putin has not achieved this. And now the situation has not changed... There is interaction, and the transfer of weapons, equipment, ammunition was recorded in the security sector, but the Army of Belarus has not been involved in the war against Ukraine and is not involved now - Yusov said.

He emphasized that intelligence officers are monitoring the situation on the border with Belarus.

This is not a reason to relax. Of course, we are monitoring the situation on the border and the Belarusian direction in general, but so far the situation has not changed - Yusov added.

Recall

On January 16 in Minsk, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin presented a draft of an updated military doctrinebased on close allied relations with Russia. For the first time, the possibility of using nuclear weapons is envisaged.

