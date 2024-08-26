Suburban electric trains are delayed due to the Russian attack

Ukrzaliznytsia trains are running with delays due to a large-scale Russian attack. Backup diesel locomotives have been withdrawn, reports the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN.

Due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, suburban electric train traffic is currently experiencing delays.

We have several blackouts in different regions. Backup diesel locomotives have been deployed, and all long-distance trains will continue to run - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

The carrier's department noted that City Express runs in Kyiv and Dnipro according to the schedule. All deviations from the schedule are traditionally collected on the portal at the link.

Recall

The Kyiv metro is operating in a limited way due to air alert.

Ukraine introduces emergency outage schedules