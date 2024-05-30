Strikes on Russian radars: the US declared its "concern"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Strikes on Russian radars: the US declared its "concern"

Strikes on Russian radars: the US declared its "concern"

Kyiv  •  UNN

The United States is" concerned " about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian radars, as this could allegedly undermine Russia's ability to maintain a nuclear deterrent force against the United States and lead to destabilization of the situation.

The United States is concerned about Ukraine's strikes on Russian nuclear radar stations. Washington told Kiev that attacks on Russian early warning systems can lead to destabilization of the situation. This is reported by the Washington Post with reference to an informed source in the US administration.

Details 

According to the newspaper, the United States fears that the recent strikes of Ukrainian drones on Russian nuclear early warning systems could "dangerously upset Moscow." 

"The United States is concerned about Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian missile attack early warning targets," the US official said. 

Washington has expressed its concern to Kiev over two attempts to attack radar stations over the past week. At least one strike in Armavir, in the south-east of the Krasnodar Territory, as the newspaper notes,  caused some damage.

"These facilities were not involved in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. But they are sensitive targets because Russia may consider its strategic deterrence potential a target that could undermine Russia's ability to maintain a nuclear deterrent against the United States," the U.S. official said. 

Attack on Russian radar almost two thousand kilometers from the border: satellite photos of the aftermath of the UAV strike27.05.24, 16:57 • 16393 views

However, a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Russia used radar platforms to monitor the actions of the Ukrainian military, in particular Kiev's use of aerial weapons such as drones and missiles.

The Ukrainian official pointed out that the purpose of the strikes was to reduce Russia's ability to track the actions of the Ukrainian military in southern Ukraine.   

Ukrainian intelligence destroyed Russian radar worth $5 million27.04.24, 09:14 • 42701 view

U.S. officials said they sympathized with Ukraine's "dire situation" as administration officials actively discussed whether restrictions on the use of U.S. - provided weapons for strikes inside Russia should be lifted. But if Russia's early warning tools are "blinded" by Ukrainian attacks, at least in part, it could damage strategic stability between Washington and Moscow, the U.S. official said.

"Russia may think that its ability to detect early nuclear activity against it has decreased, and then this may become a problem," the official said. "It should be obvious to everyone that the United States has no intention of using nuclear weapons against Russia. But there is certainly concern about how Russia can accept that its deterrence potential will be directed at it and early warning systems will be attacked.

Blinken supports authorization for Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. weapons - media23.05.24, 09:50 • 21861 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

the-washington-postThe Washington Post
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine

